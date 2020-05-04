West End, Broadway Won't Come Back Until 2021 – Up News Info

Cameron Mackintosh, the theater's owner and producer, has said venues in the UK and the United States are unlikely to reopen until 2021 due to the ongoing pandemic.

In an interview with BBC Radio Two, Mackintosh said West End and Broadway would be "the last to return" after the ease of the blockades.

"For major producers on both sides of the Atlantic, the truth is that until social distancing no longer exists, we can't even plan to reopen," he said. “We will return, but we need time to return. If we don't hear (about lifting the blockades) in a few weeks, I think the truth is that we won't be able to go back until early next year. I think that is quite clear.

"And the more time that passes until we can say that the social distancing is gone, the more time that the theater will return."

In the UK, all West End shows have been canceled until at least May 31, but as the country has not yet begun to close its closure, that date is unlikely to hold.

Last week, Up News Info revealed that Broadway is aligned with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's plans to reopen theaters, and the industry estimates that September is the earliest possible date for that to happen.