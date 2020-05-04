Wendy Williams drags Jessica Simpson for letting her 8-year-old daughter Maxwell read her memory of "Open Book,quot;

Jessica Simpson's daughter Maxwell is just 8 years old and already likes to read! However, the fact that the mother allows him to read her memoirs is something Wendy Williams is not a fan of!

The talk show host talked about this in her homemade @at version of her show and argued that it is not a good idea to allow an 8-year-old to read something that discusses some serious and adult topics, such as alcohol abuse.

As for Wendy, the girl is too young to read her mother's book, Open Book.

It all started with the singer sharing a video of her and Maxwell in bed together, just resting and chatting.

At the end of the 2-minute video, the young woman revealed that she had already started the second chapter of her mother's memories!

Jessica was truly impressed by how quickly her daughter read after reading a notification appearing on her phone.

It was then that Maxwell proudly revealed that he was already in chapter two of his book.

Jessica was impressed once again, praising her for telling her that her book is really difficult to read.

See this post on Instagram Today, my firstborn, Maxwell turned 8. He has more light in his soul than anyone I have ever met and shines much brighter than any star in the galaxies. It is a gift to all who know her and connects deeply with those she has never met and prays every night. Maxwell inspires me to be unapologetic in every way. She has taught me that I don't have to be perfect by continually reminding me that I am perfect for her. She is filled with love, true compassion, conscious determination, intelligence, determined leadership, steadfast strength, profound wisdom, true beauty inside and out, hilarious sarcasm, forceful diplomatic reasoning, limitless talent, unprejudiced conscience, unrelenting loyalty, and the hope she manifests. miracles. . Maxwell Drew Johnson is my best friend and I ask God that he can be half the person he is when he grows up. I couldn't love anyone more than I love this 8 year old. Happy birthday girl. Mommy loves you in every way! 💚 PS Max blessed this video with his consent 💚 %MINIFYHTML4654d6ed40dae46f554ce4d1c9c9031012% A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on May 1, 2020 at 11:08 p.m. PDT

‘You know I love Jessica Simpson, but she is letting her 8 year old daughter read her memoirs. You know, his memoirs talk about all kinds of things, including John Mayer saying that his sex is like sexual napalm. She is very open and talks about alcoholism, the relationship with (ex-husband) Nick Lachey, and her ups and downs and downs again. Your daughter seems smarter than you. "

He also went on to say, "You have your 8-year-old daughter reading your memoirs; it is not enough that all she has to do is click on YouTube and watch you talk about everything. It is not a good idea. I understand that you are open with your children but that's too much and that girl is too young. "



