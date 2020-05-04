Welcome to the future, where sports fans dress in radioactive waste clothing

The coronavirus pandemic has inspired companies to consider ways to achieve normalcy in a world of highly communicable diseases. And one organization believes it has solved the problem of mass entertainment gatherings.

Production Club, a creative studio in Los Angeles, has unveiled models of a futuristic suit called "Micrashell," which it claims would reduce the risk of virus spread in confined spaces through its "filtering and breathing system."

Should the promise of hazardous materials-like attire come true, perhaps sports fans could return to the stadiums en masse, all while looking like responders to radioactive spills. Imagine: 30,000 people in a baseball stadium dressed in science fiction outfits.

However, success seems unlikely, due to a potentially astronomical price point, the effectiveness of the suspicious suit, and production limitations. Health experts are skeptical of Production Club's security claims.

At this time, Production Club is still figuring out how it would market the demand and whether additional adjustments are needed. That means it is not close to the product launch stage. Once that process is complete, it's hard to see how the company could scale to a significant customer base at an affordable price.

Still, there's a chance the idea will inspire other tech innovators to stab a protective suit lightweight enough for sports fans or concertgoers to wear it during a night out. Some of the features of the "Micrashell,quot; suit are interesting, even in non-pandemic circumstances. There is a built-in camera, internal speakers, and drinking containers located inside the computer that allow users to consume beverages without removing the face cover.

So while we are unlikely to see a stadium full of people donning these garments anytime soon, a company may one day go ahead with aspects of the unusual plan.