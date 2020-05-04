[WATCH] Trevor Noah marvels at Donald Trump's goal-resetting abilities – Up News Info

Lately there has been hopeful news from New York City and elsewhere about the coronavirus: a flattening curve, fewer deaths, and new cases and more. But that's not the case in many American states, where the pandemic appears to have not peaked. Trevor Noah has realized this.

"It turns out that the coronavirus looks a lot like a Broadway musical," says Noah in his monologue for The daily show of social distance tonight. "It starts big in New York, then, a couple of months later, a much worse version appears in Peoria."

Comedy Central's homebound host then changes the subject to, what else? – President Donald Trump. "This shows that fighting coronavirus in the United States was not a unified approach," he says, suggesting that "it may not be the perfect time to open everything." He then interrupts a montage on the reopening of companies across the country, followed by a video of protests against Friday's closure.

Which brings us to the POTUS part of our show.

"Even when the death toll from the US coronavirus has exceeded Trump's predictions of what the death toll is would do that is, Trump has not changed his mind. In fact, all he has done is move the posts. Cue the quote from your Fox News town hall president from the foot of the Lincoln Memorial, in which he tells Bret Baier that the presidential conjecture of death "is going up. He used to say 65,000, and now I say 80 or 90 (one thousand) ".

%MINIFYHTMLd53efd4a8c774b7d1db3be231d4d448412%

That is what Noah refers to as "the art of the deal." Watch the monologue below, followed by Trump as Trump in a clip from a recent White House press conference: