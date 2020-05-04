[WATCH] The final "9-1-1" promotion has Connie Britton using F-Word, right? – Up News Info

Here's one you don't see every day. Fox just released a new promotion for Night 2 of their season finale of 9-1-1. There's nothing unusual there, but the clip shows guest star and original series Connie Britton using the "f * ck" work.

At least that's what the subtitle transcriptionist heard:

Please note that the promotion that the network sent to the press about embargo is not the one that ended on YouTube, so we will not include it here.

Regardless, Britton's Abby Clark, who co-starred as a 9-1-1 operator in season 1 of the series, returns as the victim of a terrible train accident. She calls the emergency line and receives Maddie Kendall (Jennifer Love Hewitt). Among the first to respond at the crash site is Evan Buckley (Oliver Stark), the guy everyone calls Buck, and who had a relationship with Abby in those early seasons.

"Buck," says Abby as she looks at the remains. But the subtitled worker heard it differently.

As if it wasn't enough for the shooting to be face to face with the ex who ran away from town at the end of season 1, Abby has some news for Buck, who tries to calm her down: "I'm trying to find my fiance ! she screams.

Oh death, where is your stinger?

Part 1 of the two nights 9-1-1 the season finale airs at 9pm ET / PT tonight, and closes on May 11. Here is the promotion that is available now:

