Watch Oprah Winfrey and John Krasinski surprise a college graduate

John Krasinski He gave the class of 2020 the graduation they deserved with the help of some of the biggest stars in the world.

Desiring to ensure that seniors receive an appropriate graduation, The office alum was commissioned to launch the biggest virtual ceremony during the Sunday episode of his YouTube series Some good news.

Leading graduates on a Zoom call, he gave first-floor students a chance to deliver their speeches to their classmates. When it was time to reveal who the opening speaker was, John decided he wanted to take a different approach based on his own podium experience. "What if we don't have a graduation speech, but a graduation conversation?" he posed, asking students to submit questions that they would ask their opening speaker if given the opportunity. And to Amanda Gorman, a graduate of Harvard University who had been named the nation's first Youth Poet Laureate, which led to an inspiring conversation with Oprah Winfrey herself.