Watch Oprah Winfrey and John Krasinski surprise a college graduate

John Krasinski He gave the class of 2020 the graduation they deserved with the help of some of the biggest stars in the world.
Desiring to ensure that seniors receive an appropriate graduation, The office alum was commissioned to launch the biggest virtual ceremony during the Sunday episode of his YouTube series Some good news.
Leading graduates on a Zoom call, he gave first-floor students a chance to deliver their speeches to their classmates. When it was time to reveal who the opening speaker was, John decided he wanted to take a different approach based on his own podium experience. "What if we don't have a graduation speech, but a graduation conversation?" he posed, asking students to submit questions that they would ask their opening speaker if given the opportunity. And to Amanda Gorman, a graduate of Harvard University who had been named the nation's first Youth Poet Laureate, which led to an inspiring conversation with Oprah Winfrey herself.
Curious to hear about the famous talk show host's path to success, Amanda asked Oprah to recall a moment that "felt like a low point right now, but it actually changed everything for you." Excited to jump into the question, Oprah replied, "There have been several times in my life, Amanda, when things didn't go my way. This is actually the most influential thing in my life. It was the most shocking because it was the first time. "
"I was 22 years old. I got this great job working on television as a news anchor in Baltimore and I was placed with an older gentleman who didn't want me there, but didn't know it. I went in for the fall of 1976. By April 1, 1977, the bosses call me and tell me that they will no longer need me on the news, "he continued. "I thought it was a joke by the Innocents. Anyway, they degraded me. I'm humiliated. I'm embarrassed. I know they are waiting to fire me. What they did was, instead of firing me, they put me on the local talk show."
Recalling the time she found her call, Oprah concluded: "And the day I did my first talk show, I felt like I had come home. I think failure is an opportunity to move in a different direction. It gets better because you learned the lessons from the first time. "
That was not the only advice that the A wrinkle in time star had for the graduate. Reciting a lesson he had learned from his dear friend. Maya Angelou, she said to Amanda: "Baby, God put a rainbow in the clouds."
"And this is true, Amanda. There have been many occasions when you are on the ground and you are going to fly somewhere; this is my favorite moment in life, that when it is very dark and sad on the ground and then you wear in an airplane, and in three minutes, you shoot at the clouds and you see that the sun was always there. "
Check out Oprah's emotional opening conversation with Amanda in the heartwarming video above!
%MINIFYHTML6226a767a6f2e130d226f8d7da752fbb13%