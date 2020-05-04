Watch Liam Payne congratulate Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid on the pregnancy

It's the little things!

Liam Payne took the time to congratulate his ex Only one direction bandmate Zayn Malik, in his recent baby news. Last week, Malik's girlfriend, Gigi hadid, confirmed that the couple is expecting their first child together. Amid reports of her pregnancy, the supermodel addressed the news in a virtual interview with her friend, Jimmy Fallon.

"Obviously we wish we had announced on our own terms, but we are very excited and happy and grateful for everyone's good wishes and support," Hadid said. "Especially during this time, it is a nice glimmer of hope that we can be home and together and really experience it day by day."

Hadid did not confirm the baby's sex during the interview with Fallon, but the stars are reportedly expecting a daughter.

Over the weekend, Malik's former bandmate Payne sent good wishes to the couple during their Instagram Live.