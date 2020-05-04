Warner Bros. Names New Management Structure for Studio, Post-Production, Tour & Retail Operations Worldwide – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Up News Info learned that Warner Bros. Worldwide Studio Operations has formed a new management structure that will represent three lines of business for the studio:

Dan Dark has been promoted to EVP, Worldwide Studio Operations; Sarah Roots has been promoted to EVP, Worldwide Studio Tours and Retail; and Kim Waugh will continue to oversee the Studio's award-winning post-production operations as EVP, Global Post-Production Creative Services.

“These promotions and this new management structure not only recognize the many contributions each of them has made to our success, but also highlight the extent to which we will count on their leadership. I congratulate and look forward to continuing a close collaboration with each of them, especially as we navigate our unprecedented current circumstances and drive forward the strategy for the rejoining of our core business operations in the near future. "

In his new role, Dark will oversee all studio operations at Burbank and Warner Bros. UK-based production facilities, Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden. This oversight involves all production services, including stage lighting, grab, locker room, property, archives, transportation, construction and office services, and global security. Dark moved from London to Burbank for the new position.

Roots will oversee Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood and Warner Bros. Studio Tour London: The Making of Harry Potter, as well as managing the teams responsible for the growth of these tourist businesses. In the retail sector, you will be responsible for all consumer-oriented retail experiences associated with Studio Tours, as well as owned and operated independent companies, including upcoming ones. Harry Potter New York's flagship retail store and Studio Platform 9 minor retail experiences.

Waugh will continue to oversee all creative post-production finishes for film, television and gaming at the studio's graduate operations in Burbank, New York (Warner Bros. Sound New York) and London (Warner Bros. De Lane Lea). Under Waugh's leadership, the studio's publishing businesses have grown substantially to include sound and image finishing, as well as a full range of services at Burbank-based Motion Picture Imaging (mastering / restoration / new theater).

Prior to this promotion, Dark served as Senior Vice President and Managing Director of Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden, where he joined the company in 2011. In this role, he was responsible for overseeing the production facilities as well as the lighting and lighting division. scaffolding, Warner Bros. Production Rentals, the Warner Bros. Leavesden Park Creative Center and the award-winning Warner Bros. Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter visitor attraction. Dark's association with Leavesden began before Warner Bros. bought the property in 2010; He was associated with the property when Eon Productions used it to develop Leavesden Airfield into a production facility for the feature film. Golden eye in the mid-1990s. Dark also worked in special effects and developed and created a television production facility in Spain early in his career.

Roots recently served as Senior Vice President of Worldwide Tours and joined Warner Bros. in October 2010 as Vice President and General Manager of Worldwide Tours. Prior to that, she served as Director, Communications and Visitors Experience at the National Maritime Museum, Queen's House and Royal Observatory in London. Before that, she spent five years at The National Trust, most recently as Director of Central Customer Services, and previously served as Director of Marketing and Support Development. He also spent six years working in theme park operations and guest services at The Tussauds Group.

Waugh was promoted to his current position in early 2019. Prior to that, he served as SVP, Worldwide Post Production Services, and joined Warner Bros. in October 2004. Prior to that, he was SVP, Sales and Marketing at AscentMedia. Creative Sound Services. He was previously President of Soundelux Vine Street Studios and Signet Soundelux Studios (Motown Hitsville Studios), having held various positions in the predecessors of those two sound operations. Waugh is a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS), Cinema Audio Society (CAS), and Film Sound Editors (MPSE).