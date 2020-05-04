Waka Flocka called "stupid" for defending people who violate COVID-19 quarantine

Instagram

People quickly answer the rapper's obvious question with someone who sarcastically writes in the comment section: 'Get out of Waka, no mask. Go have fun.

Waka Flocka's Flame You have a question about quarantine in the middle of a coronavirus pandemic. The rapper turned to his Instagram account to ask people to stop criticizing others who violate the order to stay home to stop the spread of the new virus.

"Why do people get angry with others for going out," he wrote in an image he published on Sunday, May 3. Waka wrote: "Shut up TF."

People quickly answered the obvious question. "Because it's selfish. Why it's so difficult to understand," wrote one user in the comment section. "Because people die from the carelessness of others. This is serious."

"Probably because the increased mass concentration increases exposure for all of us," explained one of his followers. On the other hand, someone added: "Lmao perhaps because this is how the virus is spreading, because they are extending the order of staying at home."

Meanwhile, a person couldn't believe if Waka was serious about the question. "Is this a serious question?" the person asked.

Others left vicious comments. "I always say something silly," another user criticized Waka, and someone else added, "I always had something stupid to say." Another detractor said, "People don't get mad until a loved one gets sick. Hopefully they don't learn this lesson the hard way."

"Get out of Waka, no mask. Go enjoy yourself," someone added sarcastically. However, someone seemed to agree with Waka, saying, "Because they don't know how to worry about their business."

Waka is not alone in appearing to be unaware of the severity of the coronavirus. YBN Almighty Jay He previously shared that he has spent time sleeping, playing video games, recording new music, and partying with some girls. "I don't know, I really haven't been taking it seriously," the California native said in an interview. "I've still had, like, the girls and those things come to the place … We don't make social distance."