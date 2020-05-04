Vivica A. Fox told us what keeps her busy during the pandemic

"I have never really cooked, but I order fantastic!"
Vivica A. Fox: "I am watching Game Show Network a lot! I love to watch binge eating Family dispute and Cash booth"
"I love trivia, and these shows are fun, easy, and happy!"
"I have seen Lifetime & # 39; s The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of the Gospel movie four times! I love gospel music, and the performance was excellent! "
"I've been reading Blair Underwood's latest book, Olympic pride, American prejudice"
"I am interviewing Blair for my new podcast, Hurry with Vivica A. Fox, and is very informative! "
"I've been playing hits by Babyface and Teddy Riley. Their song-by-song challenge on Instagram was EPIC and fun!"
"I broadcast the T25 exercise videos because I love to exercise with Shaun T! He has great music and movement."
"Celebrating my goddaughter Iman Joelle's third birthday was a lot of fun …"
"… and gaining fame for my recent press days at home. I've been promoting the Empire end of the series, Arkansas. and my podcast show. "
Be sure to check Arkansas, starring Vivica A. Fox, Liam Hemsworth, and more when it launches to watch on Digital House on May 5.
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up to date with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!