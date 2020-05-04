Vivica A. Fox told us what keeps her busy during the pandemic

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
"I have never really cooked, but I order fantastic!"

Charlotte Gomez / BuzzFeed Celeb

Welcome to our new BuzzFeed interview series, where we discover what has kept some of your favorite celebrities busy while they isolate themselves. This week, Arkansas Star Vivica A. Fox spoke to us to tell us what she's been up to lately.

What shows have you been watching?

Vivica A. Fox: "I am watching Game Show Network a lot! I love to watch binge eating Family dispute and Cash booth"

"I love trivia, and these shows are fun, easy, and happy!"

Have you seen a good movie lately?

"I have seen Lifetime & # 39; s The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of the Gospel movie four times! I love gospel music, and the performance was excellent! "

Have you read good books while you are at home?

"I've been reading Blair Underwood's latest book, Olympic pride, American prejudice"

"I am interviewing Blair for my new podcast, Hurry with Vivica A. Fox, and is very informative! "

Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

Have you tried cooking a new recipe?

"I live alone, so I've never really cooked, but I order fantastically! I baked some sausages with onions and a sweet potato, and I've been making a GREAT BLT lettuce wrap for breakfast!"

What kind of music have you been listening to?

"I've been playing hits by Babyface and Teddy Riley. Their song-by-song challenge on Instagram was EPIC and fun!"

David Livingston / Getty Images, Gary Gershoff


Have you taken up any hobby?

"I've really gotten into interior decorating! As soon as the stay-at-home order ends, I move into a new house, so I've been pretty busy checking out rugs, blinds, fabrics, and paints."

Have you been exploring new ways to exercise at home?

"I broadcast the T25 exercise videos because I love to exercise with Shaun T! He has great music and movement."

What makes you laugh at times like this?

"Celebrating my goddaughter Iman Joelle's third birthday was a lot of fun …"

"… and gaining fame for my recent press days at home. I've been promoting the Empire end of the series, Arkansas. and my podcast show. "

Be sure to check Arkansas, starring Vivica A. Fox, Liam Hemsworth, and more when it launches to watch on Digital House on May 5.

