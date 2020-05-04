Verizon version of OnePlus 8 will not work with cases for other phone models

Verizon has its own exclusive version of the OnePlus 8, the "OnePlus 8 5G UW,quot;, designed specifically for your network with additional mmWave radio features to support Verizon's 5G network (which only operates in the mmWave band). But as Reddit user / u / bud-dho discovered, changes to the phone to accommodate additional radio technology mean the Verizon version has its lower volume buttons than unlocked models and T-Mobile, for what the standard OnePlus 8 cases won doesn't fit 9to5Google)

An analysis of PhoneArena The FCC documents for the two variants clarify the problem: The Verizon model has several additional mmWave modules, one of which is located directly where the volume switches are. It probably won't affect all cases – the ones with cutouts for the volume buttons will likely only have bigger cutouts, but it may take some time before case makers realize, and cases that fully cover the buttons they will not work.

The problem is that most cases for OnePlus 8 on sites like Amazon are designed for Unlocked / T-Mobile hardware, not Verizon-specific variant. If you want a case that fits your OnePlus 8 5G UW properly, you'll probably need to get it directly from Verizon, where cases tend to be more expensive and the selection more limited.

The moved buttons aren't the only difference on the Verizon model – it's also rated for IP68 water resistance (as is the T-Mobile version), an official designation that the unlocked version lacks.