Ventura County Fair Canceled, Board of Directors Plans to Resume in 2021 – Up News Info Los Angeles

– The Ventura County Fairgrounds Board of Directors unanimously voted to cancel the 2020 Ventura County Fair during an emergency meeting on Monday.

The board of directors and staff of the county Department of Food and Agriculture met virtually at 9:30 a.m. to discuss the cancellation of the 2020 fair, which would begin on July 31 at the Ventura County Fairgrounds. The meeting was later delayed at 11 a.m.

According to the Board of Directors, the decision was made after considering the guidelines for social distancing and home stay to protect guests, vendors, staff, and others during the COVID-19 crisis.

"Every year, thousands of happy faces pass through the fair's doors to enjoy the County's most timeless tradition," said Barbara Quaid, CEO of Fair.

“It is because of those smiling faces that we feel completely comfortable with this decision. We are already looking forward to welcoming everyone in 2021 when we will resume 145thVentura County Fair. We encourage our neighbors and friends in Ventura County to continue to adhere to all public health guidelines so that we can all meet again in 2021. ”

The Ventura County Fairgrounds has been closed since early April due to the coronavirus pandemic and the order to stay at Governor Gavin Newsom's home.

The move comes after the Orange County Fair made the decision to cancel this year's fair, its first cancellation since World War II. San Bernardino and San Diego have also canceled their county fairs, along with the California State Fair.

The Los Angeles County Fair, however, remains in September.