Vallejo nursing home outbreak reaches nearly 100 cases – Up News Info San Francisco

VALLEJO (Up News Info SF) – An outbreak of coronavirus in a Vallejo nursing home has infected nearly 100 residents and employees in a Vallejo nursing home, according to health authorities.

The Solano County Department of Public Health confirmed the jump in cases (76 residents and 23 employees) at the Windsor Vallejo Nursing and Rehabilitation Center at 2200 Tuolumne St. in Vallejo. Health officials have not commented on the number of deaths at this time.

The county was notified last week of a possible outbreak in Windsor Vallejo, and the county has been evaluating people there all week.

FULL COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

%MINIFYHTML2a1df165ecd627ca5d0b6c32aeb7e1bc12%

Solano County Public Health Administrator Jayleen Richards told the Vallejo Times-Herald that the health department was "working closely,quot; with the facility to handle the cluster outbreak. She told the Times-Herald that the infected patients were transferred to another part of the facility to recover, while the infected workers are recovering at home.

Last week, 18 residents at the facility and four employees were reported to test positive for COVID-19.

Richards said this was the first COVID-19 cluster outbreak in the county.

According to the Solano County COVID-19 panel, as of Monday afternoon there have been 320 cases of coronavirus in total, with six deaths. The city of Vallejo has the majority of coronavirus cases in the county with 175 as of Monday afternoon.