UTA making temporary permits to stay afloat during pandemic – Up News Info

United Talent Agency has just informed its employees that there will be "temporary permits" that are needed in light of the pandemic. The number is high, as I have been told, and will primarily affect attendees, but is not entirely limited to that. Affected employees will have to go through this in a couple of weeks and the intention is to bring people back when business resumes. Employees will be paid their health premiums and are expected to submit an unemployment claim. This is the equivalent of an unpaid leave, something that has been common during this pandemic crisis.

Agency chief Jeremy Zimmer sent an internal memo to employees. Here it is:

From: Jeremy Zimmer

Sent: Monday, May 4, 2020 9:32 a.m.

To: All UTA

Subject: Necessary next steps

Dear colleagues

Today is one of our most difficult days in UTA's almost 30-year history. I am very sorry that all of our colleagues have been dismissed.

This is a difficult time in the world, and work can be an important bond that keeps us connected. All of this is made more difficult by our distance and the fact that we cannot be together physically to provide comfort and friendship, as many of our colleagues make this transition.

We hoped that the salary reductions we all take would be sufficient, but at this point we must take this additional step to ensure UTA's continued financial stability. Although we are not the first company to do this, and we will not be the last, it is still extraordinarily difficult because we work so hard to protect and nurture our culture at UTA.

For those affected, you are not alone in this. UTA will continue to provide your health benefits, including coverage of your premiums, along with other resources, information and ongoing support. Beyond that, we will work hard to keep you connected to UTA, including accessing internal programs and communicating with you as much as possible during the license period. Our hope is that we will soon return to a new normal, and that it will include opportunities for all of you to return. Until then, you are in our thoughts and hearts.

I am very proud of our company, our colleagues and our culture. Someday soon, UTA will be filled with laughter, smiles, and energy again.

Until then, let's stay strong and support each other.

Jeremy

This is UTA's latest move, which along with all the other agencies and many studios, has had to make painful cuts to make up for business halting due to the closure of the coronavirus from production, theaters, and live events. The hope has been to avoid layoffs. On March 23, the best, Jeremy Zimmer, David Kramer and Jay Sures, revealed that they will not receive any salary until business returns to normal, and UTA partners took cuts of 35% to 50% in their salary. base. Civic Center Drive's plan is to scale back the cuts relative to earnings, with the least-paid employees least affected. UTA has more than 1,100 people working there.