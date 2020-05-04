Use the coronavirus to catch up on Love Island and Endless Hours of Reality TV

Love islandthe sexy english reality show where strangers are forced to unite based on nothing, has been temporarily canceled. According to the GuardianITV television director Kevin Lygo has decided that the show could It will not continue during this period of social distancing. "We have tried to make Love Island this summer anyway, but logistically it is not possible to produce it in a way that safeguards the well-being of everyone involved," it said in a statement. "We deeply regret the fans of the show, but doing it safely is our main concern and Love island it will come back stronger than ever in 2021. "

As a once Love island to dedicate, I consider this to be good news: now new fans of the series and curious parties can use parentheses to Catch up on nearly 300 hours of the show. There are six seasons, not including international splits: one season in the United States, three seasons in Germany, two seasons in Australia, one season in Sweden and France… the list goes on. Even with Love island off the air until 2021, there's still a lot Love island see.

The same could be said for most fast-producing reality shows. Last week, ABC announced the upcoming season of High school starring Clare Crawley (a "who?" of Juan Pablo GalavisSeason 18 of The Bachelor) has been delayed, replaced by a glorified clip-show from past moments in the franchise, called The Bachelor: The Most Inforgettable – Ever!. Each of the 10 episodes is recorded at three hours, and promises to highlight the most memorable moments of the 18-history of the year Instead, why not start overcoming that 18-year history?

American idol went at a distance and was awkward. Saturday night live he did the same. All nighttime television, for that matter, have tried to entertain video conferencing.

And yet, there may still be clips from old episodes of American idol on YouTube to stream. There are 45 SNL seasons. Those shows are certainly painful, but it's okay, you can always watch past seasons. These shows will outlast us all, even in the few months that they are out of action.

And if that's not enough, well, at least Under cover: Mediterranean is coming back soon. Up to date!