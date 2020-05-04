US troops launch exercises in Iraq to provide better security for Coalition forces – Defense Blog

The press release from the Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolution (CJTF-OIR) said US soldiers participate in live-fire exercises at Al Asad Air Base in Iraq to provide better security to the Coalition forces in the region.

US Soldiers from the 1st Battalion, 5th Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, participated in an exercise in which soldiers applied the knowledge gained during training, such as; base defense, attack protection and patrolling.

"These exercises are used to enhance base defense operations to provide better security for the Coalition forces in Iraq," it said in a CJTF-OIR statement.

Al Asad Air Base is a base of the Iraqi Armed Forces and the United States Armed Forces located in the Al Anbar governorate (also called Anbar province) of western Iraq. The base is also used by the British armed forces in Iraq.

As CNN previously reported, this base was attacked by pro-Iranian forces earlier this year. The attack lasted around two hours, targeting only the U.S. areas of the air base, which comprise about a quarter of the Iraqi base.

The Iranian attack on Al-Asad Air Base was one of two on Iraqi military bases that house US troops. The attacks were in retaliation for a drone attack at a Baghdad airport that killed Iran's most powerful military commander, Qasem Soleimani, earlier in the week.