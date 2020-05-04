US Marine Corps USA It will equip its new combat vehicles with a medium caliber turret – Defense Blog

According to Jane’s Defense Weekly, the Kongsberg PROTECTOR MCT-30 medium caliber turret, selected for the US Army Stryker Dragoon infantry vehicle. USA, will now be used for new Corps Amphibious Combat Vehicles.

The highly mobile, survival and adaptive ACV platform plans to equip with the remotely operated MCT-30 turret.

The MCT-30 weapon system provides high-precision firepower for armored and combat vehicles. It is remotely controlled and operated from a protected position within the vehicle compartment. The turret is accessed and recharged from under the armor.

The main armament is a 30mm automatic cannon equipped with a linkless ammunition handling system for increased reliability compared to traditional link powered cannon systems.

The advanced version of ACV will be called ACV-30.

The ACV will come in four different variants derived from the armored personnel carrier base. There is a recovery variant, a command and control variant, and an armed variant to attack enemy armored vehicles.

The ACV works through high waves, cuts through trenches and trucks on sloping ground. ACV's significant protection assets make it resistant to direct attack and allow it to operate with degraded mobility in an ever-changing battle environment. The vehicle possesses sufficient lethality to provide accurate fire support to the infantry, whether stationary or on the move.

The ACV also has a unique V-shaped bottom to deflect blast from improvised explosive devices. Since IEDs were the deadliest weapons used against AAVs, the new ACV was designed to receive an IED blast, continue the mission, and bring Marines home safely.

Earlier this year, the US defense contractor. USA BAE Systems said it had received a request for $ 113.5 million to deliver additional LCAs to .S. Marine Corps. This award brings the total vehicle orders for the LCA to 116, and brings the program closer to full-rate production.

In a tweet, the editor of Jane's armored combat vehicle yearbook and defense journalist Sam Cranny-Evans added that the total number of ACVs to be acquired is expected to decrease with the force posture review by 2030. .