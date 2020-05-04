Contenders Television's fifth annual Up News Info will be Sunday, June 7, but this time with a difference. For the first time in the history of any of our Contenders events, be it in the Oscars or Emmy season, it will all take place virtually with a live broadcast that will begin at 8 AM PT and take place all the day in an incredible feat of bringing together the best and brightest. Television rewards contenders, all in one place, and all in the comfort of your own home.

The Coronavirus pandemic has forced all elements of the industry, including television in its many forms, to rethink how they can best serve viewers, and Up News Info, with its wildly popular Contenders events, is doing the same. We are pleased to report that the response from the television industry, from networks to studios, from creatives to stars, has been phenomenal. In fact, today we announce a record number of participants for any Contenders event in the decade we've been doing them. 22 networks and studios with a total of 44 different shows will be on board, providing an opportunity for members of the Television Academy, SAG-AFTRA, WGA, DGA, PGA, BAFTA, HFPA, CCA and other key guilds and prize groups for Spend a day immersing yourself in many of the shows that will vote this year. Call it a one-stop shop and for those who want to stay informed and also a Sunday that you don't want to miss.

ABC Entertainment, Amazon Prime Video, AMC Networks, Apple TV +, Wiip, CBS All Access, CBS Television Studios, Comedy Central, Disney +, Disney Television Studios, Fox Entertainment, Freeform, FX, HBO, Hulu, Lifetime are slated to participate , Nat Geo, Netflix, POP TV, Showtime, Sony Pictures Television and Starz.

Actors, showrunners, writers, directors and more will participate in panels moderated by Pete Hammond, Dominic Patten, Peter White, Antonia Blyth, Dino-Ray Ramos, Anthony D’Alessandro, Amanda N’Duka and Joe Utichi from Up News Info.

To make sure you're on the exclusive roster to experience this one-of-a-kind event of the television season, this is how you sign up: visit ContendersTelevision.Up News Info.com to sign up for Up News Info Contenders Television.