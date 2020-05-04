Universal Reserves 2021-2022 Dates for Untitled Event Films – Up News Info

Universal has reserved a series of release dates for photos of events the studio plans to schedule. Disney and Warner Bros. do this all the time, and it's a way to inform the competition that a title is on the way.

The first date Uni is looking at is April 16, 2021, which is when Warner Bros. has Westworld co-creator of the science fiction movie Lisa Joy Reminiscence.

The next one is April 8, 2022, a weekend in which Disney also has an untitled event movie.

Uni is also booking Friday, May 13, 2022 for a broad release of Blumhouse, currently the only title scheduled on that date.

Universal is also planning August 12, 2022 in front of an untitled Disney event movie, and the September 23, 2022 book for a DreamWorks animated movie.

In mid-October, they released Miramax / Blumhouse & # 39; s Hallowe'en To the third-best national opening result of the month at $ 76.2 million, it was also reserved for a Blumhouse movie, which will premiere on October 14, 2022.