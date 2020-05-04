Union leaders in the entertainment industry will discuss their efforts to combat the pandemic – Up News Info

A stellar lineup of union leaders from the entertainment industry will participate in a press conference on Wednesday to discuss how they are dealing with the closure of the industry's coronavirus. The conference call will be hosted by Lis Shuler, AFL-CIO Secretary-Treasurer, beginning at 8 a.m. PT.

"From Broadway to Hollywood, and everywhere else, COVID-19 has paused, postponed, and canceled productions, performances, and events, leaving most of the country's four million creative professionals out of work," the AFL-CIO said in a statement announcing the news. conference. “The arts, entertainment and media professionals and their unions have come together to ensure that all workers in the industry are able to access financial aid. With the expectation that arts and entertainment professionals will be some of the last workers able to safely return to their jobs, creative professionals and their unions continue to advocate for financial support provided by the government. "

Those who are scheduled to participate in the presser include:

• Thomas Schlamme, President of the DGA

• Gabrielle Carteris, President of SAG-AFTRA

• Matthew Loeb, international president of IATSE

• Ray Hair, International President of the American Federation of Musicians.

• Kate Shindle, president of Actors & # 39; Equity Association

• Lowell Peterson, CEO of WGA East

• Raymond Menard, President of the American Guild of Musical Artists.

• Robert Prunn, director of broadcasting and telecommunications for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.

• Christine Page, President of Office and Professional Employees Local International Union 174

• Laura Penn, executive director of the society of stage directors and choreographers.

• Jennifer Dorning, chair of the Department of Professional Employees, AFL-CIO

According to the AFL-CIO, "Each participant in the call will share comments on how its members are being impacted and responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, and then the call will be opened to a Q&A of the press."