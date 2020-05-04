Ukraine is field testing its new combat drone in the Donbass region – Defense Blog

A YouTube account claiming to be from an engineer in the Robotics Design Bureau posted a short video allegedly of a test of the unmanned ground vehicle "Hunter,quot; RSVK-M2 in the eastern Donbass region.

The video shows field tests of Ukraine's new RSVK-M2 unmanned ground vehicle in a war-torn region.

Details of the date and location of the test were not provided, but noted that the new UGV participated in a real combat against pro-Russian separatist forces.

In 2014, pro-Russian activists took control of government buildings in towns and cities in the Donetsk and Lugansk regions, also known as the Donbass region. The fighting began in April and lasted for years until Ukraine and the separatists reached an agreement to stop the violence and free the prisoners.

But the ceasefire was never fully sustained.

Since the beginning of the conflict there have been more than 20 ceasefires, each with the intention of remaining in force indefinitely, but none of them stopped the violence. The most successful attempt to stop the fight was in 2016, when a ceasefire was held for six consecutive weeks. The last ceasefire went into effect on March 8, 2019, which led to a significant decrease in fighting in the following days.

As for RSVK-M2, this is modular UGV, which was designed to perform a wide range of missions, such as rescue, transport, patrol and reconnaissance operations.

The Robotics Design Office said that the RSFS-М2 can be equipped with various fire fighting systems (machine gun, grenade launcher, guided anti-tank missile). In its combat variant, the UGV RSVK-M2 can be equipped with a 7.62mm PKT machine gun, or an AG-17A AGL, and even anti-tank missiles. The new Ukrainian UGV is distinguished from the closest analogues by high focusing precision, reliability and simplicity of construction, density and extensive upgrade opportunities.