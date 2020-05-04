UFC 249 without fans "could be a little weird,quot;

It is not the confrontation that drives her crazy. It is geometry.

Like many working moms, Michelle Waterson, a UFC strawweight alumna and Aurora Waterson, joined the part-time job of being a tutor at home, too, during the coronavirus pandemic. Daughter Araya, 9, is finishing third grade.

“The only thing is that she likes to take a lot of breaks to go to the bathroom. And she likes to eat more snacks than I think she would at school, "laughed Waterson, who will face Carla Esparza on Saturday as part of the UFC 249 undercard in Jacksonville, Florida." My husband (Josh) is the one who has to do the math with her, because I'm really impatient. "

Which partly explains why Waterson (17-7), No. 8 in the strawweight rankings, has been so surprised to return to the octagon. His dispute with Esparza had originally been scheduled for Portland on April 11 before COVID-19 concerns forced UFC President Dana White to shut things up indefinitely.

"That's the story of any fighter, really, is having to understand that every fight is different," said Waterson, whose last fight was a unanimous decision loss to Joanna Jedrzejczyk last October. "And that you will always encounter some obstacles."

And Saturday seems to be a different beast, as UFC cards go. While wrestlers will be allowed their full corners, fans will not be able to attend.

