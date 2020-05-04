UCLA researchers intervene in future of post-pandemic air quality actions in California – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Amid the increase in the number of deaths and the slowdown in lives caused by this pandemic, the improvement in air quality is a clear positive thing that has resulted from the coronavirus.

However, some experts are concerned about post-pandemic air levels and whether they will return to previous levels.

Researchers at the University of California, Los Angeles say the future of air quality in this state does not have to be bleak.

They have laid out a plan in a study to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and air pollution by 2050, while preventing approximately 14,000 premature deaths caused by diseases related to air pollution, which can include respiratory, cardiovascular and neurological problems. .

"You don't have to face a global pandemic to create cleaner air and healthier lives," said one of the study's lead authors, Yifang Zhu. “Climate action directly benefits people at local and regional levels by creating cleaner air. The public health benefits are both immediate and long-term, and we can save billions in the economy each year. ”

The study roadmap to achieve net zero emissions in California uses existing policies and technologies.

"Nothing we are suggesting is science fiction, but it will take much more than what we are doing now," said study co-author Tony Wang.

The study found that achieving zero net emissions in California would do the following:

Reduce acute respiratory symptoms in 8.4 million adults.

Reduce asthma exacerbation in 1 million children.

Decrease the number of lost work days by 1.4 million

Decrease cardiovascular hospitalizations by 4,500

The study authors say this research aims to help state and local policy makers visualize the benefits of action against climate change.

The study, "Health Co-Benefits of Achieving Net Net Greenhouse Gas Emissions in California," was published May 4 in the Journal Nature Sustainability.