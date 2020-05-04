Uber drivers and passengers must wear face masks – BGR

Uber passengers and drivers will soon be required to wear face masks before they are allowed to pick up passengers.

Uber is working on a facial recognition technology capable of identifying when a driver wears a face covering.

The rule will apply in areas especially affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

With the coronavirus halting much of the country, essential companies that have been allowed to remain open have been forced to change the way they do business. Restaurants, for example, now require food-picking customers to adhere to social distancing guidelines. Meanwhile, some grocery stores have begun to limit the number of customers that may be in at any given time.

Additionally, many states recently began implementing new guidelines regarding the use of face masks in public. In Illinois, for example, grocery stores, or any type of establishment that appeals to large numbers of people, won't even let customers in if they don't wear a face mask. It is essentially a kind of compensation, as some states begin to relax stay-at-home policies.

In a similar sense, CNN I recently learned that Uber is planning to implement a new rule that will require both drivers and passengers to use some form of coverage. The company has reportedly been exploring a type of facial recognition technology capable of identifying when a driver is adequately covered. According to the report, drivers will only be able to start picking up passengers once they log in and receive approval through the app. A similar passenger requirement may also be implemented.

Uber's new rule regarding face coatings won't apply across the board in all areas. Presumably, the facial coverage requirement will only take effect in areas that have been particularly affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement on the matter, Andrew Hasbun of Uber said:

As countries reopen, Uber focuses on safety and proceeds with caution. Today, we continue to ask passengers to stay home if they can, while we send safety supplies to drivers who provide essential travel. At the same time, our teams are preparing for the next phase of recovery, where we will all have a role to play.

Uber's decision here isn't all that surprising, especially in light of the fact that the coronavirus spreads much easier and more efficiently than other flu viruses. In turn, something like an Uber vehicle could be a hotbed for transmission, which means it's encouraging to see Uber take a proactive approach to public safety as coronavirus-related restrictions begin to loosen. It's also worth mentioning that Uber last month began shipping bottles of hand sanitizer and millions of face masks to drivers in cities like New York City.

