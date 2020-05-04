Tyra Banks talks about Modelland postponement in Tyra Mail Blast

The two most feared words in the history of America's next top model– "Tyra Mail!" – Now he has the ability to torment those of us who never submitted to being ponies in the circus of that show. To advertise Modelland, she planned, rather hard to imagine "story-based attraction where you can come and celebrate your own beauty "that opened in Santa Monica, Tyra Banks started sending eccentric email blasts earlier this year. The coronavirus pandemic has postponed the opening of Modelland, which was established for May 1, but the Tyra Mails have not stopped.

To commemorate Moddelland's "almost birthday", Banks organized a fair Extensive Tyra Mail on Friday, which includes a video component, a lyric poem, and an audio message that reads that poem (after noting that the current recording is like a podcast without being a real podcast). The entire package comes wrapped in Banks' patented flamboyance (which seems to have elements of seriousness and self-awareness, but the exact proportions of each are hard to discern), but also with an added layer of sadness. It is a true bitter vibe.

"Sometimes I like to talk on television, sometimes I like to write my thoughts, and sometimes I like to rhyme my thoughts," Banks explains in his introduction to the poem, "Holding Steady." "And here is a little rhyme for you. You can also follow the bulletin and see these words in the bulletin and play with me. Rhyme with me.

The poem explains what Modelland is (although I'm still not sure what Modelland is), it promises merchandise and regrets the postponement of its opening while acknowledging, you know, the gentle armageddon our society is experiencing. A key verse:

ModelLand is so ready But just keeping steady While heroes protect us to prosper

In the included video, Banks, somewhat worn out, shows off a donut bread pudding he made as Modelland's birthday cake. He was able to acquire the donuts, two dozen of them, initially, because "staying at home means staying at home, but you can go find food." A useful clarification, thanks.

It's absurd to incorporate Modelland's inability to open up on time to those things we regret as a species: there are thousands of bigger problems than our lack of access to an Instagram-friendly "attraction" (that's "not an experience" like banks explained in The conversation in February). And yet, the portrayed image of Banks's disappointment is heartbreaking in its own frivolous way. Supermodels-turned-reality TV magnates-turned-authors-turned-shopping-center master minds are watching their dreams dry up as the American dream evaporates before our very eyes. Touching. But don't be too sad – you will soon be able to have the hip-shaped mug Banks drank from in his video message. Not everything is lost. Still.