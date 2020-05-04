Twitter calls the police mom who teaches Stripper to move for IG! (Video)

A New Jersey mother may be in trouble with the law, after posting a video of herself, teaching her 2-year-old daughter how to make dance moves for a police stripper.

HERE IS THE LINK TO THE VIDEO

In the video, the woman shows off her pole dance skills. And then he brings his young daughter to the camera and teaches her to "work on the pole." The woman, who appears to work as an exotic dancer, wears revealing lingerie while giving the boy her tutorial.

The video was meant to be playful, but it went viral. Thousands of people later watched the video and were horrified.

Within hours, many of the woman's new followers on social media claimed they contacted the police and child welfare, and denounced the mother.

It is unclear what actions, if any, have been taken against the mother since the video was released last week.

MTO News contacted various police departments in New Jersey for comment. We did not receive a response at the time this article was published.

Here's a screenshot from the video, which shows the boy's mother and daughter dancing together at the barre: