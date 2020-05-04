‘Twilight’ author Stephenie Meyer says Sun Midnight Sun ’Out August. 4 – Up News Info

Midnight Sun, the long awaited Stephenie Meyer Twilight The next novel will be out on August 4, the writer revealed on her website on Monday and in a clip about Good morning america.

Coming 15 years after the original installment of the hit book and movie series, Midnight Sun revisit the Twilight saga from the point of view of the vampire Edward Cullen. The original story was seen through the eyes of the human girl interested in love Bella Swan. Readers will now learn about Edward's past and experiences as a vampire.

"Good morning America and good morning especially to any Twilight readers who may be watching, "Meyer said in the clip." It's a crazy moment right now and I wasn't sure if the time was right to publish this book. "But some of you have been waiting so long that it didn't seem fair. make them wait longer. " Meyer's website was constantly blocked on Monday when fans tried to log in.

the Twilight The series has sold 100 million copies worldwide. The five films in The Twilight saga (Twilight, Twilight New Moon, Eclipse, and Dawn Summit Entertainment Parts 1 and 2), starring Kristin Stewart and Rob Pattinson, have grossed over $ 3.3 billion worldwide.