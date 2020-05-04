Twilight author Stephenie Meyer launching Sun

Twihards, listen!
Monday, Stephenie Meyer announced that it will launch the highly anticipated Twilight prequel Midnight Sun on August 4.
Fans of the popular series will remember that the book, which is told from the perspective of vampire heartbreaker Edward Cullen, would originally be released in 2008, but was delayed after a copy of Meyer's manuscript was leaked. Instead, he decided to release the draft online.
Eager to share the news with fans, the author made the exciting announcement on Good morning america, explaining that it now felt like the perfect time to officially publish the novel and gave fans a peek at the cover.
"Good morning, United States and good morning especially to any Twilight readers who are watching, "he said." My name is Stephenie Meyer and I am so excited to finally announce the release of Midnight Sun on August 4. It's a crazy moment right now and I wasn't sure if the time was right to publish this book, but some of you have been waiting for so long. It didn't seem fair to make you wait any longer. "
Upon learning of the news, fans of the franchise turned to Twitter to express their enthusiasm. "Me walking back into the twilight fandom, knowing full well that I'm ready for this to destroy my life again," shared a fan, along with a GIF from Robert Pattinson like Edward from the first movie. Another tweeted, "I may or may not be crying. I have waited over a decade for this." Still proud to be in the Twilight fandom, another wrote, "Am I a 33-year-old woman super pumped to read the new Twilight book?
The launch of Midnight Sun comes 15 years after Meyers published the first Twilight book, which would later become a beloved four-part series that was later adapted into a successful film franchise starring Pattinson and Kristen Stewart.
Last week, the famous author caused a stir on social media after posting a mysterious countdown on her Fickle Fish Films website, leading many to believe that a new book is on the way. Almost immediately Twihards suspected that Meyer was releasing Midnight Sun.
Others speculated that the cryptic ad may be telling a sequel to their other hit novel. The host, which released in 2008 and was also adapted into a movie starring Saoirse Ronanwhile fans of Meyer & # 39; s The chemist I was hoping it was related to the 2016 thriller.
Reflecting on the tenth anniversary of the first film, Pattinson analyzed the impact the franchise had on pop culture. "It seems like with younger people in their teens, in their early 20s, it's a pretty modern thing," he told USA Today in April 2019. "It's a fascinating second wave of people who appreciate it, which is kinda cool. I think when something becomes a massive phenomenon, there are always people who get upset because it's everywhere. But now it seems kind of retro: the soundtrack, the fashion. It's like, 'Oh, that it's too late in the 2000s. "
%MINIFYHTMLb98ca5e61f6a5122beac551b5576df2812%%MINIFYHTMLb98ca5e61f6a5122beac551b5576df2813%