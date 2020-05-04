Twilight author Stephenie Meyer launching Sun

Twihards, listen!

Monday, Stephenie Meyer announced that it will launch the highly anticipated Twilight prequel Midnight Sun on August 4.

Fans of the popular series will remember that the book, which is told from the perspective of vampire heartbreaker Edward Cullen, would originally be released in 2008, but was delayed after a copy of Meyer's manuscript was leaked. Instead, he decided to release the draft online.

Eager to share the news with fans, the author made the exciting announcement on Good morning america, explaining that it now felt like the perfect time to officially publish the novel and gave fans a peek at the cover.

"Good morning, United States and good morning especially to any Twilight readers who are watching, "he said." My name is Stephenie Meyer and I am so excited to finally announce the release of Midnight Sun on August 4. It's a crazy moment right now and I wasn't sure if the time was right to publish this book, but some of you have been waiting for so long. It didn't seem fair to make you wait any longer. "