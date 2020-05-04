Tumblr will now remove all comments from posts that violate its hate speech policy

Tumblr on Monday announced an update to its hate speech policy, announcing on its blog that it would begin to narrow the scope of posts deemed hate speech by removing all messages from finished content. Tumblr says it is specifically targeting the speech of the Nazis and other white supremacist groups, which it says will still be amplified on its platform through comments even after the original post was removed for violating its hate speech policies.

"Many of you have asked us to reevaluate how we deal with hate speech, particularly hate speech by the Nazis or other white supremacist groups. Today we inform you that we are listening to you and are taking more action, "writes Tumblr, now owned by the creator of WordPress Automattic." In our own research, and from your helpful reports, we discovered that much of the existing hate speech comes from blogs. They have already been canceled. While their original posts were removed at the end of the blog, the content of those posts was still preserved in the newsletters. "

Tumblr says that while not all the comments amplified the message, and some actually went out of their way to discredit or argue against it, but that the comments "rarely contained the kind of counter-discourse that serves to keep hateful rhetoric under control." "

Now Tumblr says it will go through finished posts, with a focus on posts that propagate Nazi views and other white supremacist ideologies, to remove all associated comments. Tumblr says that in the last week alone, it removed 4.47 million comments as part of this process. "In the future, we will evaluate all blogs suspended for hate speech and consider mass deletion of messages when appropriate," the post reads.

Tumblr says it recognizes the effect this could have on arguments related to education and social justice. "We would not make a change like this without considering the impact on their freedom of expression. We do not want to silence those who provide educational and necessary counter-arguments to hate speech," says the blog. Tumblr says it reviewed its approach with a variety of outside groups. to "ensure that we have aligned ourselves with your recommended best practices,quot;.

"There is no silver bullet, AI, or algorithm solution that can perfectly target hate speech. This is why we have a dedicated Trust and Safety team, and why we have an easy way to report any hate speech that see, "says the company.

Tumblr's moderation approach has landed in hot water with its community in the past, especially when the platform banned all forms of pornographic and other forms of adult content when it was still owned by Verizon. The site suffered a sharp drop in web traffic when users left the platform in large numbers. Automattic upheld the ban when it bought Tumblr in August last year.