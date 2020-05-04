Trump administration doubles daily death toll from coronavirus

Image: Getty Image: Getty

Wednesday April 29 Zorak impersonator Jared Kushner claimed that the country would be "back to normal"In June, even armed closing protests and the The pandemic devastated the country. In Fox and friendsHe boldly stated: "I think you will see in June that much of the country should return to normal, and the hope is that by July the country is really shaking again." A strange statement, really, considering internal documents from the administration's project an increase in covid-19 cases during the summer, anticipating almost 3,000 deaths daily in June, and 200,000 new cases every day at the end of the month.

The New York Times reports that a Trump administration document projects that the current daily death rate from coronavirus will double in the first week of June, a number that should be a reality check for the administration's success in monitoring of the pandemic. According to the Times:

The projections confirm the main fear of public health experts: that a reopening of the economy will put the nation back where it was in mid-March, when cases increased so rapidly in some parts of the country that patients died on stretchers. . corridors of hospitals as the health system was overloaded.

These numbers are aided by states like Georgia and Texas that lifted their closing orders last week. (Health organizations now report that the number of confirmed cases in Georgia has increased since the reopening.) Regardless of the facts, Trump continues to stoke the fears of conspiracy theorists to demonstrate against the state. closing orders. In Michigan last Thursday, protesters were clearly swayed by their comments. assaulted the state House of Representatives, armed and telling reporters that the virus was fake and that the shutdown jeopardized their rights as free citizens. Now, states like California initially touted for their seemingly proactive responses to the pandemic, are also planning opening as early as this friday.

In the meantime, reports by ProPublica and MotherJones Chronicles the racial disparities of the epidemic; Black Americans have contracted, and subsequently died of, the coronavirus at an astonishing rate.

Two weeks ago, Trump claimed that the number of deaths from coronavirus in the United States would be, at most, 100,000. It's a number recited by protesters who reject the shutdown, who incorrectly compare the figure to the average number of flu victims each year. As the New York Times points out, however, the administration's new forecast projects that 100,000 will be the death toll at the end of the month. "Back to normal" indeed.