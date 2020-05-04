True Atlanta Shocker housewives: Eva and Cynthia will be fired!

The cast of Real Housewives of Atlanta is preparing for a surprise. Two of the shows, former housewives Cynthia Bailey and Eva Marcelle, are expected to be fired from the show, MTO News reported.

According to a Bravo executive, the top brass decided that the cast needs a shake, and that Cynthia and Eva will receive the ax.

The executive told MTO News: "The Cynthia and Eva stories were the weakest. We knew there was going to be a change in the future, bringing in new housewives and getting rid of (some) old ones."

The source added: "It is important to constantly update the cash with new blood."

Earlier this year, there were rumors that Nene Leakes may be leaving the show. Those rumors are NOT absolutely true according to MTO's internal source. The executive told us, "No, Nene will not be fired. She is the best part of the show."

So when is the word "official,quot; going to fall on Eva and Cynthia. The executive explained: "They will be notified of the final decision after the show from the meeting airs, until then, they have no idea that they (probably) are out of a job."

The source added that there is a "slight,quot; chance that one or both housewives may be able to keep their job, especially if the coronavirus quarantine continues. But right now, she hopes that the two housewives have filmed their latest episodes as housewives.