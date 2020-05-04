Troika Founders Conor McCaughan Michael Duff to Leave Talent Agency – Up News Info

Conor McCaughan and Michael Duff, who founded UK talent firm Troika with Melanie Rockcliffe in 2005, are planning to leave the agency by the end of this year, Up News Info can confirm.

Neil Rodford, CEO of YMU Group, owner of the agency, sent us the following statement.

“I can confirm that two of Troika's original founders, Conor McCaughan and Michael Duff, will be leaving Troika / YMU Drama & Comedy at the end of the year to start new efforts. I want to express our gratitude for all your hard work and wisdom as we have integrated this new division into our group. I also want to record my thanks to Conor and Michael for leaving us with such a rich heritage and in the safe hands of our experienced first-class team. "

The talents of the troika representatives include Paddy Considine, Joe Cole, Lena Headey, Peter Capaldi, Graham Norton, and Anna Taylor-Joy. It is not known if any client could also leave. A YMU representative insisted that McCaughan and Duff's departure is on good terms and future plans are being worked out. There are five other directors at Troika, including co-founder Rockcliffe, who remain in their place.

The Up News Info has reached McCaughan and Duff about their future plans. McCaughan is also the CEO of DMC Film, the UK production team co-founded with Michael Fassbender who has a first deal with New Republic Pictures.

YMU Group was born in 2018 when private equity firm Trilantic bought British agency James Grant Group, which had merged with Troika the previous year. In 2019, YMU consolidated its various agencies, covering sports, music, comedy and commercial representation, under its internal brand, with Troika as the only one that was not redesigned. The Up News Info comprises that Troika will now be renamed under the YMU name, but this has not been officially established at this time.

The variety came first with the news of the games.