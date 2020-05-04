Troika co-founders Conor McCaughan and Michael Duff to leave UK Talent Agency – Up News Info

Conor McCaughan and Michael Duff, who founded UK talent firm Troika with Melanie Rockcliffe in 2005, are planning to leave the agency by the end of this year, Up News Info can confirm.

Neil Rodford, CEO of YMU Group, owner of the agency, sent us the following statement.

“I can confirm that two of Troika's original founders, Conor McCaughan and Michael Duff, will be leaving Troika / YMU Drama & Comedy at the end of the year to start new efforts. I want to express our gratitude for all your hard work and wisdom as we have integrated this new division into our group. I also want to record my thanks to Conor and Michael for leaving us with such a rich heritage and in the safe hands of our experienced first-class team. "

Variety came first with the news.