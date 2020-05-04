Trey Mancini's cancer recovery process includes an adorable puppy

Orioles outfielder Trey Mancini is using the old-fashioned puppies' love to stimulate their spirits while undergoing chemotherapy treatment after a diagnosis of stage 3 colon cancer.

On Monday, he shared a weightlifting video on social media. The weight was a small brown dog.

"It's like a 10-pound dumbell," said Mancini. "That is a good start for me."

Mancini said his treatment would last six months, which means considerable physical and emotional stress during a period he is used to spending on the baseball diamond.

He has received the support of those around him in various ways. Last weekend, 48 members of the Orioles organization surprised him with a video call. It is radiant in a captured image of the event.

Mancini does not expect to return for the 2020 season, even if baseball somehow returns during the coronavirus pandemic. However, he hopes his career will eventually resume.

"When the time comes for me to go back to baseball, I'll be ready," Mancini wrote last month in The Players & # 39; Tribune. "But I just want to make sure I'm physically fine before I go out there and start trying to act again at a major league level."