Trailer for Michelle Obama's Netflix documentary "Becoming,quot; premieres

Roommates, the highly anticipated documentary about our always first lady Michelle Obama is just a few days away, and Netflix has just released the official trailer. "Becoming,quot; traces Michelle Obama's early beginnings and her final rise as one of the most powerful figures in modern American history.

Michelle Obama is still at the top of her New York Times best-selling memoir "Becoming," and now the feature-length documentary of the same name, while embarking on a 34-city book tour, will be released on Netflix only to time for mother's day.

The documentary is directed by Nadia Hallgren and is the latest film from Higher Ground, which is the producer formed by Barack and Michelle Obama in 2018 and secured them a lucrative deal at first sight on Netflix.

To date, Obama's films include: "Crip Camp"The movie directed by Nicole Newnham and James LeBrecht about a summer camp for teens with disabilities, and,quot;American factory", Who won the Oscar for best documentary feature film last year.

"Becoming,quot; officially falls on May 6th and offers an intimate look at the life of Michelle Obama before and after spending eight years in the White House as the First Lady of President Barack Obama. The film also takes viewers behind the scenes on the book tour, including a stop at the Barclay Center in New York in front of 19,000 attendees.

