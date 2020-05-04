Toya Johnson finally meets her daughter, Reginae Carter during quarantine: "I was missing her."

Toya Johnson shared a photo on her social media account with her daughter, Reginae Carter. These two ladies have not seen each other during the social estrangement, but Toya said she could not continue because she missed Nae.

"My Nae Nae came to relax with me today." He couldn't take it anymore, he was missing her. @colormenae, "Toya captioned her post.

Somoene said: O Oooh, the yard came together SO well! I love the color combo! "and another follower published this:" Reading is essential, it was as if he looked like Nae. "

Another commenter posted the following message: "It's nice that you still call your big girl, it just shows how you still think of her as your baby …"

One follower said, "I love all relationships … they remind me of myself and my mother." My mother finally let me come to her house for 2 days too! Lol … I said, ummm hmmm, you missed me, no cha!

Somoene more published this: "Ohhhhhh I'm going to get myself a patio set and put myself on the grass because I don't have a terrace and I dare a neighbor to question it."

A fan said to Toya: ‘Tell him to go home with tik Tok! She's the best pretty, "and another follower said," Yes! Thanks mom … shit, I missed you all together @toyajohnson @colormenae ".

A follower posted: & # 39; The decor and colors of his home are giving me life … I have something similar in my home … congratulations on your new home and future nuptials & # 39 ;, and a commenter wrote: & # 39; Hi Nae, you look fabulous and I love the setting behind you … I know it belongs to mommy, Mrs. Diva Toya.

In other news, Toya shared a video on her social media account in which her baby, Reign Rushing, is getting mad at her father, Robert Rushing.

"We had to do the #fruitsnackchallenge with @reign_beaux … I was so mad at Dad." Toya captioned her post.

Ad

Fans loved seeing the cute Reigny, and raised the girl.



Post views:

0 0