Tory Lanez Launches "Tory Lanez Dream City Fund,quot; to Help Benefit COVID-19 Relief Efforts

We all know that Tory Lanez has been one of the many celebrities who have kept us entertained throughout her quarantine. However, she realizes that not everything is fun and games when it comes to this pandemic, but there are also families that really need help during this time.

It recently announced the "Tory Lanez Dream City Fund," which is in collaboration between The Dream City Project, which launched in 2012, and also the Dream Center, a Los Angeles-based charity.

Through the fund, money will be raised to help provide meals and diapers to those in need in the Los Angeles area, as well as to other communities. Tory announced that she joined Amazon music to cover the cost of 100,000 diapers.

In a recent interview with CNNTory spoke about the importance of using her platform to give back to the community. He said, "It is very important that any artist give back because at some point you were also regular. At some point, you were a normal person like everyone else. I always tell artists that people feel exactly how you felt when you were in that place ".

As everyone knows, Tory Lanez has been in the headlines with her show "Quarantine Radio,quot;, which started through her Instagram Live. Like us previously According to reports, things started to light up too much on his Instagram Live, so Instagram had to temporarily suspend his account, which also temporarily halted the show.

However, he was finally able to continue his "Radio Quarantine," allowing him to continue connecting and entertaining his fans.

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94