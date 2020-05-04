Too Hot to Handle: Netflix special for the air reunion with new cast interviews

A Too hot to handle special meeting comes to Netflix.

The streaming platform announced Monday that the episode, dubbed Extra hot: the meeting will air on Friday (May 8).

"Can you handle this? A Too hot to handle The episode of the reunion opens this Friday and features new joint interviews led by our beloved narrator, Desiree Burch! read the Netflix ad on Twitter.

Download the new Independent Premium app Share the full story, not just the headlines

The special will see contestants virtually gathering for "fresh updates, playful pranks and a series of spicy games."





%MINIFYHTMLa5febfb58761da5bb57939df3e6b50e614%

Too hot to handle began airing on April 17, two months after the hit Netflix dating show Love is blind.

read more

The broadcast company had sparked the new show as such: "Ten young singles from around the world come together in a tropical paradise for what they believe will be the most exotic and erotic summer of their lives, but there is a twist.

“These committed phobics who love a casual connection will have to give up everything they can think of throughout the retreat if they want to win the $ 100,000 grand prize. Without kisses, without caresses and without self-gratification of any kind. With each slide, the prize money decreases. ”

Extra hot: the meeting It will air on May 8 at 12:01 am PT / 3:01 am ET.