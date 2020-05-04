Too cold for an oil cut? Russia's movement reveals long-lasting bluff

MOSCOW – For most of the post-Soviet period, energy officials in Russia have resisted OPEC's pleas to participate in production cuts to help prop up oil prices, arguing that doing so was impossible due to cold weather from the country.
This week, confronted by a surge of unsaleable oil and without a place to put it, Russian power executives revealed plans to cut production by a fifth by shutting down wells, many of them in the Arctic.
Not eager to share the burden of closings with OPEC, the Russian government long maintained that reducing production was not as simple for them as it was for the desert oil kingdoms. Supposedly, the permafrost drilled wells could not be closed, so they would not freeze, requiring them to be drilled again when reopened.
Oil analysts have called the cold-weather claim one of the biggest geopolitical hoaxes in the global oil industry, one that Russian officials have carried out with a straight face for decades to deflect OPEC's demands for price help.
"It doesn't make sense," said Thomas Reed, a Houston-based energy investor and a former oil company executive with experience in Siberia, about the cold-weather claim. "In general, an oil well will be closed well."
That view has been confirmed by the hasty Russian shutdown now. It turns out that the Siberian and Far North wells are turned off as easily as any other.
"The level of compliance with the agreement will be 100 percent," Russia's energy minister Aleksandr Novak said in An interview with the Russian news agency Interfax on Wednesday. Moscow promised to cut around two million barrels a day, about a fifth of its pre-crisis output.
The cuts began last week, Novak said, adding: "All companies accepted responsibility for complying with the agreement."
For years after the Soviet collapse, OPEC had tried to lure Moscow into production cut deals, saying that Russia, the world's largest oil-exporting country if oil and natural gas come together, reaped the rewards of the price support without burden.
The cold re-emerged in 2014 in talks in Vienna with Saudi negotiators, and in 2016, when Russia initially rejected a production cut deal with OPEC before agreeing to a small cut. Russia would not join OPEC in cuts, not to save money, but because of Siberia's notoriously cold weather, authorities said.
"We cannot work like OPEC does," Igor I. Sechin, head of Russia's state-owned oil company Rosneft, said at International Oil Week in London in 2016, citing the private ownership of oil companies in Russia before go cold. Temperatures in the Russian fields sometimes dropped to minus 58 degrees Fahrenheit, he noted. "We have tried to explain that to our friends at OPEC," he added.
There is little doubt that the Russian cold poses a special set of problems, industry experts say, though nothing is insurmountable.
Some Russian oil is naturally saturated with paraffin wax and hot enough to flow. On the surface, the wax is separated from the oil and poured into large mounds around the fields. The pipes in these fields would have to be drained before a closure, so that the wax does not freeze on the longest candle in the world.
In many other Russian wells, engineers extract the crude by pumping water through hundreds or thousands of feet of permafrost to create pressure, forcing the oil to the surface. When closing the well, engineers must ensure that these water columns do not rise to the permafrost layer.
However, these plumbing problems are offset by a broad benefit from closing an oil well: With nothing removed, pressure in the reservoir tends to build up, oil analysts say. When wells are finally uncorked, they produce more than when they were closed.
In fact, in Russian industry, as elsewhere, geologists routinely close one or more wells in a field for what is known as pressure build-up tests. No harm is done.
"I really don't expect much trouble," said Aleksandr Burgansky, an oil analyst at Renaissance Capital, a Moscow investment bank. "The oil companies know how to do it."
Even before the coronavirus pandemic collapsed demand for oil, revealing that Russia could shut down production, the Saudis had become skeptical of Russia's argument about the cold. In 2014, Saudi energy minister at the time, Ali al-Naimi, left a meeting after Sechin said Russia could not cut production, according to Mr. al-Naimi's memoirs, "Out of the desert."
Michael Lynch, a member of the Energy Policy Research Foundation in Washington, said in a telephone interview that the Russians "have always argued," we need time to cut things down. "
"I think it is a 90 percent rationalization," he added.