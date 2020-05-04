Tom Cruise Plots Movie to Shoot on the Elon Musk Spaceship in Space – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: I heard that Tom Cruise and Elon Musk's Space X are working on a project with NASA that would be the first narrative film, an action adventure, to be shot in outer space. Is not a Mission Impossible movie and no studio is in the mix at this stage, but look for more news as you get it. But this is real, albeit in the early stages of takeoff.

Mission: impossible consequences he took a break, literally when he broke his ankle in a jump from one roof to the other and also hung from a helicopter; hung from the side of a jet plane during takeoff in Mission: Impossible Rebel Nation, and in Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol He climbed the Burj Khalifa, the Dubai skyscraper, and performed stunts to 123 stories. He is meticulous in preparing these stunts he does, which are terrifying just to watch.

%MINIFYHTML3363001467fc1283acdff2151ba411f514%

There has never been a protagonist (Jackie Chan could argue this) who puts himself at risk as often as Cruise, in the name of the most realistic action sequences possible. If you are successful filming a project on Musk's spaceship, you will be alone in the Hollywood log books. Stay tuned.