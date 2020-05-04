Tom Cruise, Elon Musk's SpaceX teams with NASA will shoot movies in space, report says – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTML2ad16df6b38977ba9d2e5b745715fc0212%

– Although it may seem like an impossible mission, actor Tom Cruise has partnered with Elon Musk's SpaceX and Nasa to shoot a movie in outer space.

According to Deadline, the project, separate from the Mission: Impossible franchise, is in the early stages and has not yet been endorsed by a specific study.

From breaking his ankle as he jumps from one rooftop to the other, hanging on a helicopter, and climbing the Burj Khalifa skyscraper in Dubai, Cruise has a long career of taking stunts to the next level.

If successful, Cruise is sure to leave a mark on the Hollywood record books.