Tom Brady & # 39; probably got fed up & # 39; of Bill Belichick, according to a former Patriots teammate

Could Tom Brady have beaten Bill Belichick with the old "it's not me, it's you,quot;?

According to former Patriots DB Asante Samuel, it is a possibility.

Speaking to TMZ, the New England Patriot says the division probably came about because Brady got tired of Belichick's training style.

"He probably got tired of it. He probably got tired of some things from the inner circle that he wanted," Samuel told TMZ. "Maybe he wanted receivers and tight ends to stay there with him and maybe Bill tried to change them. Who knows what happened? He probably got fed up with that at the end of the day."

MORE: Tom Brady is already breaking the rules in Tampa

Samuel, who played and won two Super Bowls with the Patriots between 2003 and 2007, cited Belichick's strict training style and "fun demeanor,quot; as one reason Belichick stands out among other coaches. Samuel also gave Belichick a lot of credit for helping him become a better player and a better man.

It's understandable, though, that that mindless approach can be used in one player and potentially used in Tom Brady. We've seen this before in sports, where established veterans often leave coaches because certain tactics and training styles no longer work. I heard it all before, and so on.

Reports of the split between Brady and Belichick were detailed a few years ago in a report by ESPN's Seth Wickersham, so perhaps we should have seen the end come.

In any case, Samuel's potential account of the division between the two adds more truth to what we knew then.