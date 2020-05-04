Todd Brown of XYZ, writer of "Vivarium" to debate the future of the genre industry – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: A group of gender professionals will meet this week on Friday (May 8) to discuss the future of their industry in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

With notable names like XYZ executive Todd Brown and Nursery Screenwriter and producer Brendan McCarthy, the virtual panel is organized by the Haapsalu Horror and Fantasy Film Festival, the genre event run by the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival in Estonia that was forced to move online this year due to the virus blocking.

The panel, organized as part of the European Genre Forum, which is co-chaired by Tallinn with the Amsterdam Imagine Film Festival and Fantastic Zagreb Film Festival, will take place at 8 AM PST / 5 PM Eastern European Time. It will also feature Annick Mahnert, the newly installed Frontieres boss, Reanimator producer Brian Yuzna, Deputy Head of Sales and Acquisitions at Arri MEDIA, Moritz Hemminger, and Jongsuk Thomas Nam, the director of BiFan's Asian Fantasy Film Network.

The event will be broadcast live on the Tallinn Black Nights Facebook page and on the Haapsalu festival website and Facebook.

Panelists will discuss opportunities for international actors in the genre industry during the crisis, including how the business can take advantage of their VOD relationships, as well as explore what will become of the festival and the market circuit.

Sten Saluveer (Head of NEXT at Marché du Film) will moderate the panel. The Haapsalu festival will be held online from May 8-10.