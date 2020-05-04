Tiny Harris' daughter Zonnique Pullins finally releases new music!

Tiny Harris' daughter Zonnique Pullins made her fans happy when she announced that she would be releasing new music the other day. Check out her exciting post that she shared with her fans on social media.

People have been waiting for this announcement for a long time.

"I am literally so excited to release some new music for you guys, so I want to go live before it falls, the challenge is to stay alive for 30 minutes LOL, you know me," see you later, "Zonnique captioned her post.

One fan said, "All I know is that Triller had better be one of those songs you release!", And someone else posted this message: "@zonniquejailee finallyyyyy,quot; I was tired of holding him, I have bops all of you. "

Somoene said: "Yes, the moment I've been waiting for !!!", and a follower wrote: "Let's go @zonniquejailee, hum, huh, it's true, that's the shit I like at the beginning of my birthday,quot;.

An excited fan said: Sí Yes, I was about to buy myself one! Saving money safe, "and someone else posted this message:" Where the hell is the song you saw a few months ago? I'm tired and I've had enough. "

Tiny also shared the announcement on his social media account: ‘Self explanatory … @zonniquejailee winner since birth !!! Falling tonight at midnight! Tune in tonight at 1130pm live! We 💙🙌🏽🗣🗣🗣🗣 👑💙🙌🏽🗣🗣🗣🗣 ’

Tiny continued and said last night: "He fell! Go support my baby @zonniquejailee and download and spread the word !! I love my baby when all of you 💩 #AlldigitalplatformsNow #Streaming #Winner #FTCU #Zonnique,quot;.

Apart from this, Zonnique is also being supported by her boyfriend, Bandhunta Izzy. He has recently been in the news when people criticized him for posting another woman on his social media account who was twerking.

Fans have been asking Zonnique for new music for a long time.



