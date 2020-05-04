Tina Fey to Present Crashed Virtual Telethon for New York COVID-19 Relief – Up News Info

Tina Fey will host the Rise Up New York virtual telethon! next Monday, May 11, raising money for New Yorkers affected by COVID-19 and the closure, with telethon guests that will include Governor Andrew Cuomo, Bette Midler, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Robert De Niro, Spike Lee, among many others. .

Presented by anti-poverty organization Robin Hood in conjunction with iHeartMedia, Rise Up New York! It will include musical performances by Bon Jovi, Billy Joel, Mariah Carey, Sting and others to be announced.

"New York City is at the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic," Robin Hood CEO Wes Moore said in a statement. “This crisis has created a whole new set of challenges for the millions of New Yorkers already struggling to make ends meet. This is a time when we must all come together and rise together as a community in support of our neighbors and in mutual support. ”

Related story "July could be realistic" for cinemas to reopen, says Germany's largest theater association

Other scheduled guests include Michael Strahan, Karlie Kloss, Angie Mar, Barbra Streisand, Ben Platt, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, Chris Rock, Christopher Jackson, Cynthia Erivo, David Chang, Idina Menzel, Jake Gyllenhaal, Jennifer Lopez, Jimmy Fallon, Julianne Moore, Sutton Foster, Trevor Noah, New York Giants Super Bowl champions Eli Manning, Justin Tuck, and Phil Simms. Reports of front-line workers are also expected.

All donations made through the telethon will go toward food, housing, cash assistance, health and mental health, legal services, education, and more to help New Yorkers rebuild their lives as the city continues to fight the pandemic.

The one-hour climb to New York! It will air nationwide at 7 p.m. ET on Monday, May 11, on CNBC. Local New York stations, as well as New York Spectrum 1 and News 12, will also air, and the telethon will air on all local iHeartMedia and Entercom radio stations, as well as SiriusXM nationwide.

Alex Coletti Productions, president of iHeartMedia entertainment companies John Sykes and talent producers Casey Patterson and Rick Krim are executive producers.