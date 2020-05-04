Tiger King's Carole Baskin is tricked into doing a fake Jimmy Fallon interview

Tiger king Star Carole Baskin has not given an interview since the Netflix documentary became one of the most popular things to watch during the COVID-19 crash … until now. However, Baskin thought he was going to be in Tonight's show with Jimmy Fallon, and it turns out she was tricked by YouTubers Josh Pieters and Archie Manners.

According to We weeklyPieters and Manners contacted the CEO of Big Cat Rescue last month and told him they worked for a production company that reserved guests for talk shows. When they first requested the interview, Baskin rejected them because he had not granted anything after the docu series began airing.

Baskin was not happy with how the filmmakers portrayed her in Tiger king, then she has been lying down. But she changed her mind and granted the interview once she was promised she would just have to talk about cats instead of mentioning the popular fan theory that she killed her second husband.

Pieters and Manners apparently told Baskin that he would not be able to see Fallon because he was filming from his home, but that he could hear him. To trick her, they downloaded clips of Fallon interviewing celebrities and talking about cats.

The duo did it and they released the interview with Baskin on Saturday. She talked about closing her cat sanctuary amid the pandemic and revealed that she had to let half of her staff go. Baskin explained that she and the remaining volunteers were forced to "work twice,quot; so they could take care of the 55 exotic cats she keeps in her sanctuary.

"After COVID-19, I just don't know if we'll ever be able to tour again," said Baskin.

Carole Baskin cheated in first interview with fake Fallon producers https://t.co/NbVxqXHNV6 – TMZ (@TMZ) May 3, 2020

After the interview, Pieters and Manners convinced Baskin to put on the flower wreath and submit a clip showing photos of her with her third husband, Howard Baskin. He also promoted the Big Cat Safety Act, which is a proposed law that aims to end big cat abuse.

Baskin says she is not angry that she was cheated, and also states that she was suspicious.

“I suspected we were doing it because the questions were recorded. But I had no idea it would turn out to be such a funny joke. He gave us a very good laugh. I appreciate their intelligence and they created their video in a way that I don't feel is in a bad mood, "Baskin said.

Tiger king It is currently airing on Netflix.



