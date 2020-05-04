Tiger King: Louis Theroux Says He Liked Joe Exotic

Louis Theroux did not hold back while sharing his thoughts on Tiger kingJoe Exotic during a replay of his documentary, The most dangerous pets in the United States.

In 2011, Theroux filmed a segment with Exotic for the BBC's unique show, which aired on BBC Two again on Sunday night after the success of the Netflix series about the zoo's former owner.

Giving fans a chance to ask questions about the Netflix star, Theroux described Exotic as "not intimidating." Sympathetic. A little bit everywhere. ”





Download the new Independent Premium app Share the full story, not just the headlines

He continued to reply to another user, "Yes, I liked it, but I also knew that I was spinning a line."

read more

As the show progressed, the documentary filmmaker explained, "Sometimes I had a feeling that Joe didn't totally agree with his brief, conservationist. As if he couldn't remember his own hype.

"Joe may have started with good intentions, but he lost his way."

In a recent interview, Theroux had previously admitted that he enjoyed Tiger king, but frustrated by the lack of focus on the animals themselves.









"I thought the tiger's perspective was a bit lost, that was my little objection," he said.

"I kind of thought, there's an animal rights story here that they did a little bit at the end, but you didn't see the close-up."

Tiger king Now available to watch on Netflix. America's Most Dangerous Pets It is available on BBC iPlayer.