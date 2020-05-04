Tia Mowry has found the answer to her baby # 3 concern thanks to COVID-19 quarantine

Instagram

In related news, the student of & # 39; Sister, Sister & # 39; The 41-year-old takes to her Instagram account to post an adorable photo of her baby Cairo, who is wrapped in a white towel.

Aunt mowry has a new realization during self-quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic. In a new interview, the 41-year-old actress revealed that she and Cory Hardrict are happy with their two children after previously considering having baby # 3.

"I no longer need therapy (to make a decision on baby number 3)," Tia told Us Weekly while promoting her vitamin line, Anser. "No to no to no to no to no. I was so confused (before). I didn't know what I wanted. At one point I thought, yes, the next minute I thought, no. But being quarantined has really made me realize that I'm good ".

The "Sister sister"Alum, who shares Cree (8) and Cairo (23 months) with Hardrict, joked:" It's like & # 39; Groundhog Day & # 39; "He went on to explain his daily routine in the midst of self-isolation with his family." Cree goes to school and then after that, I will let the kids get on their iPads. I'm not the type of mother who says, "There are no iPads during this quarantine." I mean, really, what (more) are you going to do? "

She added: "After lunch, I will sleep in Cairo for a nap … for a good two hours. Sometimes I will take a nap with her. After that, I start my nightly routine. Preparing dinner, feeding the children, giving them a bath and then I go to bed and it all starts again. "

"It is really important, especially when you are a mother and a working mother and you are a wife, or if you have people in quarantine with you, it is really important that you allow yourself space … so you can stay sane," the author of "Oh! Baby" continuous. "I want to make sure I take care of myself from the inside out."

Tia revealed in September 2019 that she was considering expanding her family with an additional baby. "I really have to figure this out," said the author of "Whole New You." "I don't know what he's throwing away."

In related news, Tia recently visited her Instagram account to post an adorable photo of her baby Cairo, who was wrapped in a white towel. "My dear #cairo, I still can't believe you're almost # 2 in just 3 days! I stayed up until midnight looking at all your photos of when you came into this world and started crying," he wrote in the caption.

Then she recalled, "My two pregnancies were very difficult. From edema, bloody noses, high blood pressure, to gestational diabetes. However, it was worth it. You are here and you are a beautiful spirit." a lot and I can't wait to see the beautiful woman you become 🙂 🙂 #love ".