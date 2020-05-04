This is where Detroit is located – Up News Info Detroit

Accessibility of COVID-19 tests

– The city of Detroit is serving Detroiters through this crisis by ensuring that the community has access to testing, regardless of whether they have health insurance, a primary care physician or access to transportation, and the critical resources that many need as we fight to stop the spread of the coronavirus in the community, according to the city's website. Here's a look at the city's COVID-19 Dashboard.

Since March 29, Detroit has provided free COVID-19 tests at the state fairgrounds. The city says the number one goal is to make sure everyone who needs an exam can get one. If you need access to a healthcare provider, the city can help you find one even if you don't have insurance.

Protecting first responders

Detroit is taking every precaution to protect first responders who serve the community. Rapid testing has helped officers return to work, and rigorous security procedures ensure they remain safe while on duty.

Detroit Fire Department

Detroit Fire Department

Detroit Police Department

Food assistance

At five recreation centers, select Detroit Public Schools and participating charter schools, the City is helping distribute meals to seniors, children, and families. If you are looking for food resources near you, visit here.

Water restorations

During the COVID-19 outbreak, Detroit residents who sign up for the Water Reset Plan are eligible to keep their water flowing for just $ 25 per month. Thousands are already participating: sign up here.

Homeless Assistance

Detroit ensures that all residents are being served by connecting directly with the homeless population. Our team of nurses perform symptom screening tests three times a week at all Detroit shelters. The city is also testing shelters for free to slow the spread of the virus. In addition, new City of Detroit supportive shelters have been created to house homeless individuals with symptoms or positive diagnoses. In CoD support shelters, homeless people receive a COVID-19 test, medical care, and other support services. Find resources for homeless people here.

