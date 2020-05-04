This is what you can expect from Tuesday's weather forecast.

Tuesday's weather seems nice for the Boston region, although it will be slightly cooler than Monday.

Expect mostly sunny skies with light winds. The high temperatures will be in the 50s with some points possibly reaching 60.

Tuesday night will be cold, with minimum temperatures between 30 and 30 seconds before another cool and pleasant day on Wednesday.

See the AccuWeather forecast below:

See what's happening with Boston weather right now in our live update radar map.